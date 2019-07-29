A Georgia man was charged July 27 with two counts of indecent exposure in connection to an incident reported in April 2010.
Patrick Kelly Carn, 49, of Martinez, Georgia, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure, according to crime records.
According to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report, on April 28, 2010, deputies spoke with a victim who said he observed Carn standing between the rear of the victim's residence in Beech Island and a tree line near the property, watching the victim's father in-law and the victim's two children.
When approached by the victim and the victim's father-in-law, Carn would not provide an explanation for being there, according to the report. Later, the victim said he turned around and saw Carn with his pants down and making an obscene gesture.
Carn fled the area before local law enforcement arrived, according to the report.
Carn was charged on July 27 and is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Monday.