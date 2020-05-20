Several members of The Garden Club of Aiken placed new plant identification stakes in the Claudia Phelps Garden on May 11 and also conducted a spring cleanup.
The garden is located on the grounds of the Aiken County Historical Museum, which also is known as Banksia.
The garden is along the southwest wall. The stakes were purchased from PlantMaps.com.
In addition to identifying the trees, shrubs, and perennials in the garden, the stakes have a QR code that can be scanned to find out more information about a plant.
The Claudia Phelps Garden was established in 2015 with donations from Cold Creek Nurseries, Carolina Fresh Farms, Nixon Signs and the Garden Club of Aiken.
Each year the club adds new perennials. Some are “pass-along plants” from members' gardens.
The club also performs such tasks in the garden as tree and shrub trimming, fertilizing, deadheading, transplanting, weeding and mulching.
The garden’s annual budget runs between $500 and $750.
Founded in 1924, the Garden Club of Aiken is a private nonprofit service organization. Its purpose is to promote the love of gardening, the knowledge of horticulture, the protection of birds, and the conservation and beautification of the environment.
The Garden Club of Aiken is a member of The Garden Club of America.
The Historical Museum is at 433 Newberry Street S.W.