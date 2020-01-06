Aiken County Council will consider Tuesday how to proceed with its effort to sell the old County Council building that used to be part of the former Aiken County Government Complex.
A public hearing about the structure is on the agenda for the panel’s 7 p.m. meeting at the Aiken County Government Center.
The hearing will be held prior to County Council’s vote on the third and final reading of an ordinance that would repeal a 2018 ordinance that authorized the sale of the old County Council building to Martin Buckley and Lucy Knowles for $200,000 “as is.”
The structure stands on a nearly 1.6 acres on the corner of Morgan Street and Richland Avenue West in Aiken.
That land is across Morgan Street from the property where the old Aiken County Hospital, which also was part of the former Aiken County Government Complex, is located.
Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker told the Aiken Standard last November that the deal with Buckley and Knowles “just fell through” and that the county was putting the old County Council building back up for sale.
During a telephone interview Monday, Bunker said it was his “expectation” that County Council would name a new buyer for the structure during Tuesday’s meeting.
“We do have two bids in currently (for the building and its land),” he added, “but you never know if something else will come up between now and then.”
According to County Council’s chairman, the major reason why the deal with Buckley and Knowles wasn’t completed was that it took a long time to acquire a quitclaim deed for the property.
When County Council approved the agreement, all parties “thought and believed” the county owned the land, Bunker said.
But the paperwork needed to prove that was true was missing from local land records, which showed the City of Aiken owned the property prior to the 1960s.
Because of action taken by Aiken City Council, the county now has the quitclaim deed.
Other items on the agenda for County Council’s meeting Tuesday include the following:
• The third and final reading of an ordinance to change the zoning for less than an acre of property on Belair Court in the Belvedere/North Augusta area from Residential Single-Family Conservation to Urban Development.
• The third and final reading of an ordinance that would authorize the county to sell property on North Main Street in New Ellenton to James C. Brinkley Jr. for $8,000. The land is the former site of a magistrate’s office.
• A resolution to enter into a contract with the McMillan Pazdan Smith architectural firm to oversee the work needed so that the unoccupied north wing of the building where the Aiken County Public Library is located can be used for storage while the library is being renovated.
• Resolutions to provide up to $50,000 apiece from Capital Project Sales Tax IV funds to the Eureka and Hollow Creek volunteer fire departments to match federal grants. Each department would use the money to build an additional fire station in its district.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the Government Center’s third floor.