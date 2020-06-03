The City of Aiken's future headquarters is a step closer to receiving a makeover.
The Aiken Design Review Board moved to approve a series of design ideas for a three-story addition to the existing building Tuesday night, ultimately incorporating space for the city's business operations and City Council Chambers.
The vote was 5-to-1 with board member Katy Lipscomb opposing and board chairman McDonald Law rescinding.
The building that is to be the city headquarters was originally built in 1930 as the Henderson Hotel before being converted into the Regions Bank in the 1960s.
The redesign includes demolishing the building's existing drive-thru area from its days as a bank to incorporate the three-story addition, which will require using a new brick design that, while noticeably different, is meant to not "remove the charm from" from the over 90-year-old building, said Shea O'Brien, vice president with Narramore Associates, the company working with the developers for the project.
"We found the smallest footprint we can make … to give the city services they need," O'Brien said during the board's work session meeting.
During the its days as a bank, the building was filled-in with a one-story addition, leading to its current "L" shape. This addition included the multi-lane bank drive-thru on the southwest corner of the building.
The project description states that the "L" will be filled with the three-story addition during construction.
A "hyphen," or a dark section that connects the brick addition and the existing structure, will be added to differentiate between the original and the addition.
The inside of the new headquarters, once complete, will be organized as a "hierarchy" based on public services, as well as include an elevator.
The first floor would serve as the customer service area where residents go to pay city bills, while the third floor would be the City Council chambers.
The addition was always part of the project's budget, said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh, and will be completed along with the building's interior renovations by June 2021.
Other business
In other business, the Design Review Board unanimously moved to approved the site plan for a new Coastal Carolina National Bank to be constructed at the corner of Richland Avenue W. and Pendleton Street N.W.
The future bank will replace the branch location at 128 Laurens St. N.W. and will require the demolition of a shack-like structure next to Prime Steakhouse to make way for more parking.
The contractors for the bank will return to the board at its next meeting with a new design for the bank's entrance and driveway layout that "matches" the historic downtown aesthetic.