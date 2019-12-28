Visitors to The Alley in downtown Aiken recently might have noticed an increase in activity in and around the building that used to be the home of such restaurants as Trio Bar & Kitchen and Up Your Alley.
That’s because it will soon be the home of another eatery.
Ian Dingess and Chris Najmola plan to reopen Fuse in the 3,960-square-foot brick structure.
That restaurant closed on Broad Street in Augusta in October when its lease at that location ended.
Dingess said during a telephone interview last week that he and Najmola, who were Fuse employees, “basically acquired the rights to the name and the recipes” from the restaurant’s owners, Karen Draper and her brother, Eric Draper.
Then Dingess and Najmola began their search for a new site.
They looked at other places in Augusta as well as in Evans, Georgia, and in North Augusta.
“We went to Aiken on kind of a lark, and someone told us there was a space there,” Dingess said. “It’s a beautiful building, and we fell in love with it, even while we were waiting for the door to open up so we could get inside. People in The Alley stopped and talked to us, and they were absolutely friendly and caring. That alone got us excited.”
The building at 222 The Alley has been vacant since Trio closed in late September 2018.
“We are doing some minor renovations, but it’s up in the air at the moment (when Fuse will be relaunched),” Dingess said. “We have to get a staff together, and it depends on how fast some other things happen. We’re shooting for the end of February (of 2020) or the beginning of March, but that is an aggressive timeline.
“Sometime in the spring,” Dingess added, would probably be a better guess.
Plans for Fuse in Aiken call for Najmola to be the head chef, and the food will be similar to what it was in Augusta.
“The increase in space and size, especially in the kitchen, will allow us to do a few of the nicer things that we’ve wanted to do and to do certain things a little bit better,” Dingess said. “But we’ll still have a lot of the fusion cuisine that we’re known for. We’ll combine different elements of different cultures to make good food, basically.”
Diner favorites at Fuse in Augusta included the Pad Thai Burger, Lamb Burger and Mushroom Medley appetizer.
They will be on the menu in Aiken, Dingess said.
In addition, the craft beer and special cocktails that Fuse was known for previously will be served.
“We also had an absolutely fantastic brunch that we are going to be very proud to bring to Aiken,” Dingess said.
Both Dingess and Najmola served in the military.
“I was in the Air Force, and he was in the Navy,” Dingess said. “That’s one of the reasons we kind of clicked and wanted to go into business together.”
Janny Bijas, co-owner of the building in The Alley where Fuse will be located, told the Aiken Standard prior to Christmas that the structure had been leased.