Wayne Furtick, during his career as a cattleman in the Springfield-Salley area, logged plenty of mileage between his home and Aiken over the years, as a board member with Aiken Electric Cooperative, and he may be able to be on the road a little less in the years ahead, having completed his run of 39 years on the board.
Furtick's service was at the forefront Saturday at the co-op's annual meeting, as he was honored with the Order of the Silver Crescent, being recognized along with his wife, Julia.
Rep. Bill Taylor, whose district includes eastern Aiken County, presented the award to Furtick at the cooperative's annual meeting, acting on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster. The honor, as Taylor described it, is the state's highest civilian award for significant contributions, leadership, volunteerism and lifelong influence within a region or community. Furtick joined the cooperative's board of directors in 1981.
Taylor noted that the co-op, during Furtick's tenure, "more than doubled in size and currently serves over 48,000 members."
He added, "The co-op remains an ever-important part of life in rural South Carolina and this region, and our recipient of the Order of the Silver Crescent deserves great praise and gratitude for his tireless service to this community we call home."
The co-op's Furtick connection goes back to the organization's creation, as Furtick's father, R.M. Furtick, was one of the co-op's founding members. Vince Furtick, a son of the Saturday honoree, runs a nursery and is continuing the co-op tradition, having been elected to serve on the board.
Wayne Furtick, in the wake of Saturday's gathering, shared some history. "My dad retired for health reasons, and ... they appointed someone to finish out his term, and then different people came to me about running, and I said, 'I'm not a politician. I stutter."
Board members, prior to that, had always been appointed. "Nobody had ever run for the board, so I had to go ahead and get 15 or 20 names," he said, recalling the petition process.
"I did that, and came in and I was running against a good friend of mine ... I won, and I've had two other people run against me in 39 years."
He also commented on the idea behind his decades of service. "I want to see things better. Same thing on the farm ... My dad was on here, and things run pretty swell, but then people started talking to me, after ... he resigned, that things could run better. I wasn't political at all, but then people ... thought I needed to be on there, and they pretty much elected me."