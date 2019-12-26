The funeral service and burial of an Aiken County mother and her 1-year-old son will take place Friday.

Mel'lisha Jackson, 26, and her son Elijah Jackson were killed in a shooting at their Graniteville home earlier this month. On Dec. 24, police named a murder suspect in connection to the case.

Thomas Anthony Henderson, 18, of Beech Island, has been charged with two counts of murder, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. A cash offer of up to $1,000 for information leading to Henderson's arrest has been offered.

Henderson should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the news release.

The Sheriff's Office released footage of the shooting. Three people can be seen running past a neighbor's Ring camera – and then the shooting starts. The three, wearing jackets and hooded sweatshirts, eventually dart off-screen.

The suspects – described as black males between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall – should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said although faces are obscured, clothing could be a giveaway.

"Our message to them is you know who you are," Hunt told the Aiken Standard. "We're going to figure out who you are, and we're coming to get you. We're going to bring you to justice. ..."

The Jacksons were honored during a candlelight vigil at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Christmas Eve. During the ceremony, Mel'lisha Jackson was remembered as a loving mother who was very close with her son, Elijah.

"She really loved that baby," said Louisiana Sanders, a minister with Bethlehem Baptist Church, during the vigil. "Every time you saw her, you saw the baby. They were always together."

The funeral service, according to an obituary, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church in North Augusta. Burial will take place at Bethlehem Baptist Church where the Jackson family has worshipped at for five generations.

A gofundme to help pay funeral expenses and help the family recover from the incident has been created and is still accepting funds.