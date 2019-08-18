A proposed public-private sector partnership could generate up to $3 million dollars to fund a major renovation of the Aiken County Public Library on Chesterfield Street South in Aiken.
County Council is scheduled to hear about the plan from Friends of the Library President Bill Reynolds during the panel’s 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.
Reynolds told the Aiken Standard on Sunday that the Friends will offer to provide $1 for every $2 the county contributes from Capital Project Sales Tax, or CPST, funds.
He also said the Friends are prepared to invest up to $1 million if the County will contribute $2 million.
The Public Library has been at its current location since 1990. Its home is a brick structure that formerly served as a school building.
The first wing was completed in 1891, and the second wing was added in 1913.
“The library hasn’t been modernized in the nearly 30 years it has been there,” Reynolds said. “The library you see now is the library that went in there in 1990. They’ve repaired the roof and air conditioners and things like that, but it needs to be brought up to the 21st century. And this would be the way to do it.”
Reynolds has been discussing the offer with County Council Chairman Gary Bunker for approximately two months.
“It’s a great proposal,” said Bunker on Sunday. “It’s not that often that an organization comes in offering additional funding for an initiative that we are already doing. CPST IV has $1 million in funding for the library.”
Under the Friends’ plan, the first phase of the refurbishment would use the $1 million in CPST IV money and $500,000 from the Friends.
“The main thing would be to make the front steps safe because they are too steep now,” Reynolds said. “The rear entrance also would be made much more accessible for people with handicaps.”
The next phase would involve the modernization of the first and second floors.
The money the Friends is offering to put up, Reynolds said, would come from bequest from the estate of Shirley Struthers, a former nurse in Aiken who died at the age of 90 in 2015.
“It is a lot of money, and I think she would want it to be spent on modernizing the library,” Reynolds said.
In addition to the CPST IV allotment to the library, the county has other funds that would be available, according to Bunker.
“There is still a bucket of uncommitted money in CPST II that we could draw from,” he said.
But if County Council does agree to enter into a partnership with the Friends, Bunker believes the panel would want to focus primarily on the work that could be done with the CPST IV funds alone.
“We would like to see some solid design numbers before the next step, so we would have a better feel for how much it is all going to cost,” he said.
The money from CPST II would be “more of a contingency” funding source, Bunker added.
When asked about the proposed partnership Sunday, County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders responded positively but said he wanted to learn more from the Friends before making a commitment.
“The library is a valuable resource that is available to everyone in Aiken County,” Siders said. “We will do anything we can to make it better and more usable. I am interested in hearing the details and look forward to working with them if at all possible.”
The procedure to establish the partnership, if County Council does to decide to collaborate with the Friends, probably would involve a memorandum of understanding and a vote on a resolution, Bunker said.
The prospect of a joint funding effort is good news to Mary Jo Dawson, director of the Aiken-Bamberg-Barnwell-Edgefield Regional Library System.
“For 30 years, the Aiken County Public Library has provided essential services and resources to people of all ages and backgrounds in our community,” she said. “While I am proud that we continue to operate in a historic and iconic building, it is overdue for a renovation.
“I am excited by the possibility of our county government and our Friends members coming together to make this happen,” Dawson continued. “This potential renovation would make the library more accessible and better positioned to serve the needs of the community for years to come.”
Founded in 1975, the Friends of the Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. The organization has contributed more than $300,000 to the Aiken County Public Library over the past 15 years.