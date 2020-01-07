When Lauri Francis first joined the ARTrageous troop, she was a behind-the-scenes spotlight operator. Now, she is a singer, artist and dancer that performs on stage with the numerous artists that make up the traveling group's lineup.

"ARTrageous is sort of like a one-of-a-kind show," Francis said. "It’s a show that combines the performing arts and the visual arts on stage. We also throw all different kinds of arts at you, too."

The show, which is coming to Aiken next week for the USC Aiken Etherredge Center's Cultural Series, features a wide variety of live performances that build on each other; live painting, comedy, music, a form of life-size ancient Japanese puppetry known as Bunraku and more.

"The artists really interact with the crowd during the performances," Francis said. "We kind of pull you into it."

Francis, a native of Ontario, has seen the ARTrageous troop evolve greatly over the past two decades. She became involved with the group through her aunt, who danced and played trumpet in performances.

"I was introduced to the troop quite some time ago, in the '90s," Francis said. "I was part of it from the early days of touring when we were doing mostly music. We traveled in a tour bus doing mostly corporate music events. Then we added the art soon after that."

Francis began experimenting with art at a young age, when she would frequently draw pictures with crayons. She mostly paints in ARTrageous, but like all the artists involved, she carries out performances across several different artistic disciplines.

"The interesting thing about ARTrageous is that we’re basically a family," Francis said. "We’re very passionate about the arts and how important they are in someone’s life.

"We’ve been together since the '80s as street musicians as clowns and jugglers," she continued. "The reason why we do what we do is because we can do it together."

Francis also shared some info about what people can look forward to at ARTrageous.

"The most common thing we hear is that it’s so inspiring," Francis said. "So I think people leave feeling uplifted and feeling like they’re bringing the arts back into their lives."

ARTrageous will be performed at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available online at usca.edu.