The Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum recently gave the museum a $35,000 check for its 50th anniversary.
“In celebration of museum’s 50th anniversary, the Friends wanted to provide the museum with $35,000, especially since they are in process of renovating the museum,” Judi Romeo, the board president of the Friends of the Museum, said in a news release Monday. “The Aiken County Historical Museum has been referred to many times as being a jewel of Aiken County, and we hope that giving them $35,000 will help turn that jewel into a crown.”
Museum Site and Events Manager Leah Walker said the money is very much appreciated.
“It means we are going to be able to do more programs and events and get everything up to par where they should be for museum quality,” she said.
Housed in a 1930s Winter Colony mansion, Banksia, the Aiken County Historical Museum is at 433 Newberry St. S.W.
For more information, visit the museum's Facebook page or call 803-642-2015. For more information on the Friends of the Aiken County Historical museum, go to ACHMFriends.org.