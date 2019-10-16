The Friends of the Aiken County Public Library held a drop-in-style event for members Wednesday afternoon so they could get a sneak preview of the plans for the major renovation of the public library’s exterior and interior.
Anybody else who wandered into the Meeting Room at the library was welcome to come in and look at the architectural drawings and a timeline for construction.
In addition, everyone had the opportunity to write their suggestions on sticky notes and put them on posters on which the following questions were printed:
• What Makes a Great Library? And Why?
• What Makes a Great Children’s Space? And Why?
• What Makes a Great Study Space? And Why?
Shelley Spoering wrote that there should be bins on the floor for picture books instead of shelves in the Children’s Space.
“That’s what we had at the library where I worked in Connecticut,” she said. “The books were face-up in the bins, and it was easier for children to look through them and see a book and be attracted to it.”
Beginning Thursday, library patrons and other members of the public can view the drawings and the posters through Nov. 4.
“We want people to know what’s going on at their library and to be able to give us their input,” said Friends of the Library President Bill Reynolds.
Mary Jo Dawson, director of the Aiken-Bamberg-Barnwell-Edgefield Regional Library System, said Wednesday the display would be in a location near the circulation desk on the public library’s first floor.
In September, Aiken County Council approved a resolution to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Friends of the Library that would create a public-private sector partnership and generate up to $3 million to refurbish the public library, which is at 314 Chesterfield St. S.
The Friends of the Library will provide $1 for the project for every $2 the county contributes from Capital Project Sales Tax funds.
Plans call for the project’s Phase 1 renovations, which will make the public library’s front steps and rear entrance safer and more accessible, to begin Jan. 1, 2020 and be completed in three to five months.
Phase 2 of the construction, which will focus on upgrades to the public library’s interior, tentatively will begin April 1, 2020 and could take 12 months to finish.
McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, which is headquartered in Greenville, is overseeing the renovation effort.
“Generally, libraries are evolving from places that store books to places that are more community centered,” said David Moore II, an architect who is a McMillan Pazdan Smith principal. “They used to be places where you would go to get information, and now they are places where you go to get it, create it and share it.”
The master plan concepts for the public library’s first and second floors include a community room, a reading room and areas for teens, children, collaboration, technology and local history.
“This library is unique in that it is in a beautiful historic building, but it also comes with challenges such as interior load-bearing walls that we have to work around and structural limitations on the flooring," Moore said. "It’s also a multilevel space and is compartmentalized into little rooms. We will be trying to open it up and make it more inviting by allowing it to be more filled with daylight.”
Moore has been involved in the planning and design of more than 100 projects to construct new libraries or to renovate existing ones.