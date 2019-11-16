The Friends of the Gaston Livery Stable met Saturday morning for an annual meeting, which was followed by a tidying up of the Winter Colony landmark.

The 12,000-square-foot barn, built around 1893, is one of a few U-shaped barns left in the U.S. It's also one of fewer all-brick U-shaped barns.

When the nonprofit purchased the barn and surrounding land years ago, it was in bad shape: broken windows, what seemed like all-consuming foliage and neglected architecture.

Rehabilitation work has since commenced – an "awful lot" of it, according to Coleen Reed, the Friends of the Gaston Livery Stable president. The historic barn now sports a new meeting hall, changing room, bathroom and restored carriage lift, a rarity.

Original hardware was reused, as was wood.

In 2012, the barn was added to the city's historic register.

Reggie Ebner, a former Aiken City Council member, played a significant role in the restoration work, which is ongoing.

"It's not quite like building a new one," he joked, more seriously noting, "It was in very rough condition."

Ebner said he enjoys the rehabilitation work – at one point, he said it was a hobby. Thousands of hours have been poured into the overall project, according to the group's website, and attention is particularly paid to historical accuracy.

Reed said she wants to do more living history events at the barn. Ebner said tours are available upon request.

On Dec. 14, the historic barn will swing open its doors for a free nighttime Christmas event.