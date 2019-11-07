A steep drop in temperature – down into the 20s – is headed for Aiken County.
The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a freeze watch for Aiken County and surrounding areas beginning Friday night and into Sunday morning.
Cold Canadian high pressure will move toward the Midlands and CSRA Friday night into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s by sunrise Saturday.
The National Weather Service warns that freezing temperatures could kill sensitive vegetation, crops and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.