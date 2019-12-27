Keep Aiken County Beautiful will start the “Secure Your Load” Tarp Giveaway campaign on Saturday at the Belvedere Convenience Center on Edgefield Highway.

The Tarp Campaign will be conducted quarterly and will distribute free tarps, bungees and educational material related to littering. The event begins at 11 a.m.

Through collaborative efforts with Aiken County Code Enforcement, the tarp campaign will be followed up by an increase in litter laws enforcement.

This new initiative is an effort to reduce the amount of roadside litter and debris.

The campaign will focus on residents and small business owners who use their personal vehicles for hauling.

The campaign is based, in part, on facts gathered from the nationwide 2016 AAA report, which stated that more than 200,000 wrecks, 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths in the previous four years had been caused by trash in the roads and objects flying off vehicles.

Additionally, KACB’s Annual Litter Index revealed heavily littered roadways near County Convenience Centers.

The “Secure Your Load” Tarp Giveaway reinforces existing S.C. law mandating the covering of loads and provides Aiken County residents free tarps and bungees to help keep communities clean and safe.

For more information in getting involved in keeping the county’s roadsides clean and litter-free throughout the year, email Keep Aiken County Beautiful at KACB@aikencountysc.gov or call 803-502-9000.