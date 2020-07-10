Kids can have a free grab-and-go lunch every weekday until school starts thanks to the Summer Food Service Program.
The Summer Food Service Program is locally sponsored by the Serenity Charity Club. On the state level, it is administered by the South Carolina Department of Education and funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to the department of education website.
Food is available to children at the Aiken County Recreation Center and Harrison-Caver Park.
Tandra Cooks, recreation supervisor at the recreation center, said the program started last year. Cooks said they switched to grab-and-go meals only due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
During its first week, about 40 to 50 kids picked up meals from the Harrison-Caver Park location, said Camela Ford from the Serenity Charity Club. The program started July 6.
The recreation center, however, has seen less traffic due to the swimming pool being closed, Cooks said. They have mainly served meals to summer camp participants.
On Friday, the campers took a break from playing inside the recreation center to enjoy pizza from Little Caesars. Ford said the program is aiming to serve meals kids like, including muffins, sorbet and name-brand foods like Little Caesars pizza, Yoplait’s Go-Gurt and whole grain Rice Krispies.
“These are things that they would actually eat. So they still get the juice, they still get the milk, they still get the fruit, they still get the whole grains, they still get the vegetables,” Ford said. “But we’re just putting a little twist on it.”
“It’s yummy, in other words,” Cooks added.
The recreation center releases menus for the grab-and-go meals every week on its Facebook page. Ford said the meals follow nutritional guidelines, and include milk, fruit cups, fruit juice and a snack.
The Summer Food Program provides lunches to children ages 18 and younger, and will run Monday through Friday until Aug. 14. The Aiken County Recreation Center serves meals from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., and Harrison-Caver Park serves meals from noon until 12:45 p.m. The recreation center is at 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, and Harrison-Caver Park is at 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater.
Parents can pick up food without their children present, but will need to bring a form of identification, such as their child’s report card or Social Security card, on their first visit, Cooks said.