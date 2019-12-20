Molina Healthcare will be hosting a free baby shower for expectant mothers in Aiken County.
On Saturday representatives from Molina Healthcare and its partner organizations will be giving away free diaper bags with supplies to expectant mothers.
Healthcare experts will also be onsite to provide free health education in for prenatal and postnatal health.
According to a news release sent out by Molina Healthcare, the event's goal is to increase community health and decrease infant mortality and illnesses in Aiken County.
The baby shower will take be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 358 East Pine Log Road. Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
This is a free event.