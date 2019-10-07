Atlantic Broadband announced Monday that Frank van der Post, a former Dutch telecom executive, has been named the cable operator's new president.
Van der Post was formerly the Chief Commercial Officer of KPN, a Dutch multi-service telecommunications operator with over 7 million customers.
“I am excited to join Atlantic Broadband and Cogeco Communications, and am delighted to be moving back to the U.S. where I studied and spent more than 15 years earlier in my career,” said van der Post in a news release. “I look forward to working with the entire team to lead Atlantic Broadband to the next stage of its growth, bringing a strong focus on customer experience as it amplifies its marketing activities and reinforces its brand in this highly competitive market.”
Van der Post will become the president of Atlantic Broadband effective Nov. 4. He will be based in Quincy, Mass.
“Frank’s proven leadership skills combined with his strong strategic marketing knowledge and a track record of successfully delivering results, particularly in industries that are highly customer-focused, make him an ideal candidate to take the leadership role at Atlantic Broadband,” stated Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications.
Atlantic Broadband is one of the largest cable operators in the U.S. and provides services to parts of South Carolina, including Aiken County. It is a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications.