A fox in Edgefield County has been confirmed to have rabies, according to a press release from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The fox was found near Highway 19 and Samuel E. Diggs Road in Trenton. It was submitted to S.C. DHEC’s lab for testing on June 3 and was confirmed to have rabies on June 4.
There are no known human exposures that have been reported but a dog was exposed on June 2, according to the release.
To report an exposure or another animal that potentially has rabies, call S.C. DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Aiken office at 803-642-1637.
The fox is the first animal in Edgefield County to text positive for rabies, and there have been 53 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.
“Please contact DHEC if you know of any possible human or animal exposure,” according to the release.
“Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water, and seek medical attention. Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal.”