A warrant has been issued for the fourth suspect connected to a Sept. 10 disturbance at South Aiken High School.
Markael Khail Forrest, 22, of Aiken is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, carrying a weapon on school property and disturbing schools, according to a news release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Forrest has been identified as the individual pictured in a surveillance image holding a pistol in his hand during the Sept. 10 incident in the South Aiken senior parking lot. He is the fourth suspect to face charges.
A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and disturbing schools, according to a Public Safety news release.
Jalen Jones, 18, of Aiken has been charged with disorderly conduct, and Reggie Tyrell Jones, 20, of Aiken has been charged with trespassing.
Investigators believe the 17-year-old suspect waited for Jalen Jones in a nearby shopping center until afternoon dismissal at which time the juvenile and Jalen Jones were involved in a physical altercation near the entrance/exit to the South Aiken senior parking lot, according to a news release.
During the altercation, an individual later identified as Forrest was captured on video surveillance possibly discharging one round from a firearm, according to police.
No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the gunshot, according to the release.
Forrest is not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a Public Safety news release.
Anyone with any information related to this crime is asked to call Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Tips also can be submitted online at midlandscrimestoppers.com.
Information about this crime can be submitted anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.