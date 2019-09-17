Another suspect has been arrested following an incident involving a firearm that occurred at South Aiken High School last week.
Markael Khail Forrest, 22, of Aiken, has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, carrying a weapon on school property, and disturbing a school.
Aiken Public Safety sent out a press release around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday confirming Forrest's arrest.
Forrest was identified as the individual pictured in a surveillance image holding a pistol in his hand during the Sept. 10 incident in the South Aiken senior parking lot. A warrant was issued for his arrest Sept. 13.
Three other suspects have been arrested and charged in relation to the incident, which allegedly involved the discharging of a firearm near the school.
A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and disturbing schools, according to a Public Safety press release.
Jalen Jones, 18, of Aiken has been charged with disorderly conduct, and Reggie Tyrell Jones, 20, of Aiken has been charged with trespassing.
Investigators believe the 17-year-old suspect waited for Jalen Jones in a nearby shopping center until afternoon dismissal at which time the juvenile and Jalen Jones were involved in a physical altercation near the entrance/exit to the South Aiken senior parking lot, according to a news release.
During the altercation, an individual later identified as Forrest was captured on video surveillance possibly discharging one round from a firearm, according to police.
No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the gunshot.
Forrest is being held at the Aiken County detention center.
This is a developing story. Check back with the Aiken Standard for more information.