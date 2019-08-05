The North Augusta Department of Public Safety continues to urge drivers to be cautious as a man pretending to be a police officer continues to pull over drivers in the North Augusta area.
NADPS Lt. Tim Thornton confirms the fourth attempt by the unknown subject occurred Monday morning behind Ironwood Apartments in North Augusta.
When the victim asked to see his badge, the subject ran to his vehicle and left at a high rate of speed, Thronton said.
The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6-foot-1 weighing 185 to 195 pounds with a beard and always wearing black uniform style clothing with a black ball cap.
He has been seen with a holstered handgun on his hip on previous stops but not this morning.
Thornton advises drivers to use caution when confronting the subject.
NADPS describes the vehicle as a black Ford Explorer with tinted windows and black wheels with chrome center caps.
Thornton said NADPS does not have an unmarked, black Ford Explorer in their fleet.
“If this vehicle attempts to stop you, turn your emergency flashers on, call 911 to report what’s going on and drive toward (police headquarters)” Thornton said. “Do not stop.”
Thornton said no particular pattern has been established. The driver does not appear to be pulling over drivers based on their gender, race or age.