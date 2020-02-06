Four visitors to the Trenton Correctional Institution in Edgefield County were recently charged with the manufacturing and possession of marijuana.
The S.C. Department of Corrections announced the charges — levied against Shaquita Deshanate Wyquisha Holmes, 25, Antonio Demonqual Hargrove Sr., 32, Larikus Rashad Holmes, 28, and Veronica Denise Guyton, 46 — on Thursday morning.
The four Gaffney residents, arrest warrants allege, visited the prison on Feb. 2 with multiple bags of marijuana.
"The bags were packaged for individual sale," the respective warrants read, "and a scale was present with the bags of marijuana."
Trenton Correctional Institution, northwest of Aiken, opened in 1995.