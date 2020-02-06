Stock Photo - Handcuffs (copy) (copy)
Aiken Standard file photo

Four visitors to the Trenton Correctional Institution in Edgefield County were recently charged with the manufacturing and possession of marijuana.

The S.C. Department of Corrections announced the charges — levied against Shaquita Deshanate Wyquisha Holmes, 25, Antonio Demonqual Hargrove Sr., 32, Larikus Rashad Holmes, 28, and Veronica Denise Guyton, 46 — on Thursday morning.

The four Gaffney residents, arrest warrants allege, visited the prison on Feb. 2 with multiple bags of marijuana. 

"The bags were packaged for individual sale," the respective warrants read, "and a scale was present with the bags of marijuana."

Trenton Correctional Institution, northwest of Aiken, opened in 1995.

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration and government in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin

Tags