Five people are now seeking the Aiken City Council District 3 seat – four Republicans and one Democrat.
Kay Biermann Brohl filed as a Republican candidate Monday morning; John Brecht, the sole Democrat, filed closer to noon.
Brohl was accompanied by her husband. City Council member Ed Woltz, who represents District 6, was there, as well, in an apparent sign of support.
Brohl, after submitting her paperwork, said as the city moves forward, its council must "master" opportunities before they become "obstacles."
Brecht, in a brief interview after the fact, said he wanted to serve the city further, and a move to City Council made sense.
Brecht, a 33-year Aiken resident, is currently a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals. He said he was running mainly "as a neighbor."
Brohl has been an Aiken resident since 1988, according to a short resume she provided. She was a member of the Planning Commission – which advises City Council – from 2000 to 2007.
The two join Nick Weaver, John Klecker and Karen Papouchado in the race for District 3, a western slice currently represented by City Council member Dick Dewar.
Another Republican is expected to file tomorrow morning as a candidate for Aiken City Council District 3. That would bring the total to four — and still no Democrats.@aikenstandard #sctweets #scpol— Colin Demarest (@demarest_colin) July 7, 2019
Dewar, after 12 years, is not seeking reelection.
City Council comprises seven members. Six are elected to represent single-member districts. The mayor is elected at large.
Three seats on City Council are up for grabs this year: mayor, as well as districts 1 and 3.
Voters living in Aiken's first district will vote for two people: mayor and District 1. Voters living in Aiken's third district will vote for two people, as well: mayor and District 3. All city voters can vote in the mayoral race.
The candidate filing period closed at noon Monday.
Municipal party primaries and conventions are scheduled for Aug. 13. Runoffs, if necessary, will be Aug. 27.
The general election will be held Nov. 5.
The last day to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 7.