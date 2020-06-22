Visitors to Aiken looking for upscale lodgings have a new option, and so do locals who want to enjoy a night or two away from home in a high-end environment downtown.
There are four luxury suites at 419Hayne, which is at 419 Hayne Avenue S.W.
The partners in the business venture are golfer Kevin Kisner, attorney Ray Massey, Design Builders President Todd Gaul, investor Tom Wyatt and Craig Heath, co-owner of Aiken Pest Control.
CTRK LLC purchased the 3,071-square-foot commercial building on the corner of Hayne and Park Avenue for $375,000 last summer from the Mary Litchfield Reid Revocable Trust, according to Aiken County Land Records.
Also on the Aug. 19 sale date, there was another transaction for $5 in which Studios on Hayne LLC became the official owner.
Massey is the agent for both CTRK and Studios on Hayne, according to records on the South Carolina Secretary of State’s website.
The brick structure formerly was the site of Be Balanced, a health and wellness facility.
Carolina Garcia is the manager of 419Hayne.
The four luxury suites, which can accommodate up to four guests apiece, are known as The Mulligan, The Sandbagger, The Hunter and The Jumper.
Golf and equestrian sports, which are popular activities in Aiken, were the inspirations for the names.
The suites “are all decorated differently,” Garcia said. “Everything is top-notch.”
Each suite has one bedroom with a king size bed, a living room area with a sofa bed, and a kitchenette with a small refrigerator, microwave oven, dinnerware and a Keurig coffee maker and pods.
Other amenities include WiFi and televisions with cable service.
Housekeeping service also is provided.
The cost to stay is $249 per night.
Weekly and monthly discounts as well as long-term rates are available.
Reservations primarily are being accepted through Airbnb, Garcia said.
For more information, call 803-761-2980, visit the 419Hayne page on Facebook or send an email to studiosonhayne@outlook.com.