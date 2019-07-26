Four bridges over Interstate 20 in Aiken County are slated for replacement in the next few years and on Thursday evening, the South Carolina Department of Transportation held a public information meeting to share the details of the project.
Starting in North Augusta and ending at the South Edisto River, the four bridges are scheduled to be replaced by late 2025.
In North Augusta, the westbound bridge over the North Augusta Greeneway will be replaced. The bridge is located near Bergen Road.
Tyke Redfearn, program manager for SCDOT, said the goal for the Greeneway is to have as little impact as possible so the trail will be open for the project. He said though that one of the things SCDOT is discussing is nighttime closures, and possibly closing the Greeneway for a maximum of a week at a time when needed.
According to information provided at the meeting, $10.9 million is reserved for the bridge project. Redfearn said SCDOT is working with the City of North Augusta regarding the Greeneway.
The second bridge replacement is the westbound I-20 bridge over SC-19 (Edgefield Highway). Funds reserved for that total $16.9 million. A handout from the meeting states that current lanes beneath the bridge will be maintained during construction, save for temporary night closures.
The third bridge replacement will be the bridge over S-980 (Gregory Road). Both directions of the bridge will be replaced, with funds worth $22.8 million reserved. The handout states that Gregory Road is being considered for closures during the construction, with a detour route developed.
The fourth bridge is the bridge over the South Edisto River, with both sides being replaced. Redfearn said they are working with the the riverkeeper on the project. Funds reserved for the bridge total $23.8 million.
Final design of the projects will be complete in the fall of 2020 with construction beginning in late 2023.
Public comments can be submitted on SCDOT’s website until Aug. 9.
The public information meeting was held in North Augusta at Paul Knox Middle School.