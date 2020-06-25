Four Savannah River National Laboratory staff have been named fellows, a distinguished title and a superlative achievement at the storied lab south of Aiken.

Dr. Ralph James, Joe Cordaro, Dr. David Diprete and Dr. Robert "Bob" Sindelar were officially recognized as Laboratory Fellows, a title that acknowledges outstanding scientific achievement and peer appreciation.

"We are excited to recognize these four distinguished individuals for their professional achievement and contributions to SRNL and the nation," said Vahid Majidi, the lab director. "This is our first year conducting the fellow program, and I could not be prouder of the caliber of those nominated."

James, internationally known, is a leader in the development of semiconductor radiation detectors as well as their application when it comes to nuclear nonproliferation, homeland security and dosimetry, among other things. Discover magazine has previously named James its innovator of the year.

Cordaro began his Savannah River National Lab career in 1989.

He's recognized across the U.S. Department of Energy — which stewards the Savannah River Site — and the world for his work in the areas of nuclear instrumentation, electronics and data acquisition systems.

Diprete has what the lab called "extensive experience" in nuclear chemistry and other fields. He currently serves as an adjunct professor at Clemson University, where he is seen as a student mentor and adviser, and is slated to become an adjunct professor at Purdue University.

Sindelar is a leading expert in nuclear materials science and technology. He is, among other hats he wears, Savannah River National Lab's lead for nuclear materials technologies programs supporting the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Becoming a fellow is an involved process; it includes nominations and a review board.

The accolade program was established in February.