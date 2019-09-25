Four Aiken County volunteer fire departments were selected to receive grant funding through the Volunteer Strategic Assistance and Fire Equipment program.
Chartered volunteer fire departments and chartered combination fire departments with a staffing level that is at least 50 percent volunteer are eligible to apply to receive the V-SAFE program grant fund at no more than $30,000, according to scfiremarshal.llronline.com.
The South Carolina State Fire department received 151 applications totaling nearly $3.9 million of requests.
Out of all the applications, 50 fire departments from 19 counties across the state were selected by an eight-person peer review panel.
The following Aiken County stations will receive the following grant amounts:
- Monetta Volunteer Fire Department: $30,000
- New Holland Fire Department: $26,206
- Wagener Fire Department: $29,998.53
- Graniteville Volunteer Fire Department: $29,998
Each department will receive requested funds to purchase equipment such as personal protective equipment, self-contained breathing equipment and basic rescue and safety equipment.
New Holland Fire Department Chief Dennis Jackson said this was the station's third year applying for the grant and looks forward to how the funds will not only improve the NHFD, but how the fund will help the station help neighboring fire departments.
Jackson said the department is looking into purchasing rapid intervention team packs, personal thermal imaging cameras and additional equipment for a recently purchased used rescue truck.
"This is stuff we know we need but by the time you pay your bills, buy regular gear and keep the trucks running, your money is gone," Jackson said. "We were all very excited to get this."
Qualifying departments are only able to receive grants from V-SAFE program every three years.
A complete list of all 50 departments selected for the grant can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2mWxMvh.