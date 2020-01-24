Four Aiken County men were sentenced on federal court Friday for their involvement in a methamphetamine and heroin conspiracy.
Acting United States Attorney A. Lance Crick announced Friday that Scott Dylan Green, Joseph Price Langford, Ricardo Dunbar and James Clinton Gunter Jr. would serve time in federal prison, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney's Office District of South Carolina.
United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs of Columbia sentenced Green to 210 months in federal prison, followed by five years of court-ordered supervision, the release states.
Langford was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison followed by five years of court-ordered supervision.
Dunbar was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison followed by eight years of court-ordered supervision.
Gunter was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison followed by four years of court-ordered supervision.
The Drug Enforcement Administration initiated an investigation into the narcotics distribution activities of co-defendants Kenneth Evans, an inmate in the South Carolina Department of Corrections, and Eddie Brockington, an inmate in the Georgia Department of Corrections, the release states.
Through controlled purchases and other investigative techniques, agents learned the four Aiken County men purchased and distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and/or heroin for Evans and Brockington, according to the release.
Some of the individuals charged were responsible for transporting multi-kilogram amounts of methamphetamine and heroin into South Carolina and then distributing drugs throughout the state, the release states.
Brockington and Evans have plead guilty to the conspiracy charge against them and are awaiting sentencing, according to the release.
The case was investigated by agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.