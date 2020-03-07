A celebration of Aiken's early beginnings was held Saturday during the 149th observance of Founder's Day.
The event drew dozens of spectators and introduced them to the history of Aiken County with informative presentations and heritage performances.
Lauren Virgo, director of the Aiken County Historical Museum, presented a timeline of Aiken's early days during the post-Civil War reconstruction period of 1865 to 1877.
Virgo's presentation focused primarily on the education of liberated slaves during the Reconstruction Era.
Education was a necessary component of Reconstruction because of the need to get the vote of newly freed African Americans, Virgo said.
"Several teachers were run off in Aiken," Virgo said. "They ran because there were either threats on their lives or physical violence or things like that."
The education of Aiken County's dislocated individuals fell to Martha Schofield, a Quaker woman from Pennsylvania who was brought in to help form the school systems in Aiken after a previous teacher was run off.
In 1868, she started the Schofield Normal and Industrial School, which became a public high school for African American's in 1951. It became Schofield Middle School in the 1980s; the only remainder of the original school is the bell tower, which is on display the middle school grounds.
Despite threats to her well-being and health issues, Schofield stayed with the school and continued its expansion.
By 1872, over 300 people were attending school in Aiken, Virgo said.
The construction of Aiken County was possible through the collaborative efforts of State Representatives. Prince Rivers, Charles Hayne, Samuel Lee, Gloster Holland and William Jones were all black state representatives during the post-Civil War Reconstruction era and gained prominent positions that allowed them to influence decisions in the rise of Aiken County.
Guest speaker and "spiritual historian" Wayne O'Bryant also brought up the "nearly forgotten" Robert Brown Elliott, a former state congressman who introduced the bill to create Aiken County 1871.
Elliott would go on to introduce the Civil Rights Act of 1875, which guaranteed African Americans equal treatment in public transportation and public accommodations and service on juries. The U.S. Supreme Court declared the act unconstitutional in the five consolidated Civil Rights Cases in 1883, which then spurred Jim Crow laws.
The event also featured artistic performances of dance and poetry.
Willie Alma Finnie, a 1968 graduate of the Schofield High School, recited works from poet Countee Cullen and politician Kamala Harris among others.
Additionally, Amber Watson led young members of the A.Watt Dance Co. in a dance and song number.