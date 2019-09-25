Phillip Lee Jr. was an athlete, dean's list student and professional singer-songwriter. He was the quarterback of the Aiken High School football team and a volunteer worship leader at Cedar Creek Church.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, one in five people will suffer from some form of mental illness in their lifetime such as anxiety, depression or substance abuse. In September 2018, Terry Lee, Phillip's mother, said the one in five statistic came "crashing down" on their home when they learned their son had taken his own life.
"Looking through the 'retrospectoscope' of our son's life, we knew that he was dealing with some anxiety and had several panic attacks while in college," Lee said. "We talked through those situations with him and did not want to focus on it too much, thinking that it may increase his anxiety if we talked about it."
Now, she wishes they had talked about it more.
Lee said her son's struggles with substance abuse began around the same time as his anxiety. It escalated to the point where he decided to seek professional help and began treatment at a local rehabilitation facility.
Around that time he was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder and began taking medication to treat his condition. He seemed to be in recovery, and his family was relieved as he wrote to them about being able to sleep and eat well for the first time in months.
But then he developed severe depression, which resulted in his sudden suicide. Lee said their family is still in shock, one year later.
After tragically losing her son, Lee – a registered nurse of more than 35 years – dived into research about mental illnesses. She learned a wealth of information and decided to actively put her newfound knowledge to good use to help other people in the CSRA who are struggling with mental illness the way her son did.
Lee created the Overflow Foundation in his honor. It is a local nonprofit that tries to connect people in the community suffering from mental illnesses with the help that they need.
One of Overflow's main objectives has been establishing Mental Health Community Hope, a local network of support for people with mental illness and their family members. MHCH is modeled after a similar program run by Saddleback Church in California.
"Despair and hopelessness often grow in the absence of meaningful connections," Lee said. "Statistics also show that being connected in the community where we live and work is a protective factor against suicide, and the more connected a person is, the less likely they will be to end their life."
Her organization, in partnership with Cedar Creek Church, will hold a faith-based monthly gathering on the fourth Sunday of each month. In addition to functioning as a support group, Lee, a certified instructor in Mental Health First Aid, wants to provide information for those living with mental illness and their families.
The monthly gatherings will be held at Cedar Creek Church, located at 3001 Banks Mill Road. The next meeting will be Sunday, Oct. 27, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend.
For more information, including descriptions of the Mental Health First Aid classes, visit overflow.foundation.