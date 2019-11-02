Friends of the Animal Shelter celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday, and they invited the whole community – and their pets – to come out and celebrate.
By 11 a.m., FOTAS President Jennifer Miller believed at least 200 people had arrived at the shelter.
"Today is celebrating FOTAS and Aiken County's 10-year anniversary (as a) public partnership," Miller said. "Since we're a volunteer organization, the reason for our success is the community ... This is a big thank you party for the community."
FOTAS has a lot to be celebrating. When speaking of how the shelter's euthanasia rate has decreased dramatically over the past decade, Miller was moved to tears.
"In 2009, before FOTAS was formed, the shelter was taking in 6,000 animals a year, and over 90% were euthanized," Miller said. "Last year, the shelter took in 5,000 animals, and over 90% were saved."
So many people showed up for the party that FOTAS had to direct traffic to a vacant lot down the street. The shelter was full of music, food and lots of dogs that had formerly been adopted out of the shelter.
Barbara Bennett brought her shelter rescue Bella to the party.
"I had talked to them about adopting a dog," Bennett said. "And when I saw her I said, 'Yep, that's it, I'm taking her home with me.'"
Mike Miller, Carol Miller and Paula Nauroth came to the party with Pauley, another shelter rescue that they have had for two years.
"We brought our German Shepherd out here, and he is very picky about his friends," Carol Miller said. "But they just fell in love and started playing immediately. So really, he picked her."
Tacoa Allen brought her cat, Phoebe, out to the party. She said it was the perfect event for Phoebe to get used to her new harness.
Phoebe was a rescue from the shelter. Allen fostered her, and Phoebe was the only survivor of her litter. Her siblings died from heartworm infections.
"When you only have one kitten hanging around, they tend to not go anywhere," Allen said.
Not every dog at the party was adopted from the shelter. Some people were looking to adopt a new dog at the shelter and brought their pets to see if they would be compatible.
In a special deal, dog adoptions cost only $10 during FOTAS' anniversary celebration. By noon, at least two dogs had already found their forever homes.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road. For more info, visit fotasaiken.org.