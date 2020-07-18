AUGUSTA — Fort Gordon marked a milestone Friday morning – one with strong implications for the future of North Augusta.
Col. Jim Clifford, who has spent the past two years as the Army installation's garrison commander, was honored in a change of command ceremony, as was his successor, Col. Shaw Pick. Clifford has been selected to be North Augusta's next city administrator – a role that he is to assume formally Aug. 17.
His family includes his wife, Hannah, and their children: Abby, 8, preparing for third grade; and Jimmy, 10, preparing for fifth grade, and the whole crew was on hand for Friday's assembly.
Maj. Gen. Neil Hersey, commanding general of the Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon, pointed out that a garrison commander is "really the de facto mayor of the installation," juggling a variety of tasks and receiving plenty of unsolicited advice on how to handle them.
Referring to Clifford, Hersey recalled repeated incidents of having seen the outgoing garrison commander's "level-headed professionalism and sense of humor keep the installation safe while very often defusing tension."
Clifford expressed thanks to Bob Pettit, North Augusta's mayor, and also to the members of North Augusta City Council, for the chance to serve in a new role.
He also referred to the two people who have served most recently as North Augusta's city administrators, saying, "I know I'll have big shoes to fill, behind Todd Glover and Rachel Moody, but I'll do my best. It's a great feeling not to run from the Army, but run towards something in the next chapter of my professional life."
Hersey credited Clifford with having been a central component in Fort Gordon's transformation, including the detailed planning, execution, management and oversight for the modernization of more than $2 billion in facilities and infrastructure.
Pick, a native of Kirkland, Washington, has a background that includes four tours of duty in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of Washington, and he and his wife, the former Stacy Felker, of Enumclaw, Washington, have three children. He was commissioned as an Army Signal Corps officer in 1997 and began his career as a paratrooper at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Pick, in his Friday remarks, expressed thanks to "Team Clifford." He added, "Jim and Hannah, Stacy and I appreciate the way you embraced us as we prepared for this job. It is clear that you put everything into this job during an extremely difficult time. Jim, this installation and the wider CSRA community are better for having had your cool head and steady hand at the helm these past two years."
Clifford noted that his time at Fort Gordon began and ended on dates that are easy to remember. "I took command on the 17th of July in 2018, on my 47th birthday, and I'm giving it up on my 49th birthday, here in 2020."
Friday's activities also included a high honor for Hannah Clifford, as she received an honor from the Signal Corps Regimental Association. She was awarded the Bronze Wahatchee Award, which recognizes "those select individuals who have demonstrated the high standards of integrity, moral character, professional competence and selflessness, and who have contributed in a volunteer capacity to the promotion of the United States Army Signal Regiment," as noted on the certificate.
Hersey, the commanding general, was among those speaking to Friday's gathering. "Your professionalism and unwavering ability to team together in the face of challenge and adversity has been absolutely apparently in these past couple of months. Our nation is facing a unique challenge today – multiple challenges – while many hit home right here at Fort Gordon," he said.
Hersey described the outgoing garrison commander as having had abundant "opportunities to grow" in recent months, and credited him with providing "thoughtful, positive leadership" in the process.
Clifford's honors on Friday also included receiving the Legion of Merit, described in Military Times as being for "exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service to the United States."
The general, referring to Clifford and looking to the years ahead, said, "We know you will serve the City of North Augusta proudly, and they are fortunate to have you as part of their team."