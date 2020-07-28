The site of a former Ruby Tuesday restaurant on Aiken’s Southside recently was sold for $1 million.
According to Aiken County land records, 2285 Whiskey Road LLC purchased the 1.36-acre property from Morrison Restaurants Inc. on July 14.
The address of the Ruby Tuesday eatery that closed permanently in March was 2285 Whiskey Road. The restaurant’s home was a 5,306-square-foot building.
Based on information posted on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, 2285 Whiskey Road LLC was formed July 1, and its address is 2964 Peachtree Road N.W., Suite 650, Atlanta, Georgia.
That location also is the address for Pruiett Capital Partners, a commercial real estate investment and development firm owned by 2285 Whiskey Road LLC’s registered agent, Bryan Pruiett.
“We definitely want to reposition it, but we don’t know exactly what it’s going to be yet,” Pruiett said of the former Ruby Tuesday site in a telephone interview Tuesday. “We have a few interested parties, but unfortunately I’m under a confidentiality agreement and I can’t share who they are yet. We do hope to have some new user there pretty soon.”
He added that there are “some non-restaurant users who are interested” in the location.
“It’s great real estate,” Pruiett continued. “I think with what’s going to happen at the Aiken Mall, there is just a great story there.”
In January, Southeastern Development Associates CEO Vic Mills announced during Aiken’s State of the City event that the latest plans for the Aiken Mall property on Whiskey Road included luxury apartments, an upscale hotel and retail and dining establishments.
Southeastern Development Associates’ headquarters is in Augusta.