The former main branch of Regions Bank in downtown Aiken could become the new headquarters for the City of Aiken’s government.
“We foresee that the city will have the opportunity to purchase the building, and we are excited about it,” said Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, who spoke about the possibility during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting Monday at Newberry Hall and made additional comments afterward in a telephone interview.
“I feel like this is a win for Aiken,” he continued. “It is something that will be discussed by City Council. We need to get more detail on exactly the kind of costs we are looking at with it.”
Osbon also said that city officials have been “talking a bit” to Regions Bank officials about making a deal for the property and “we think they’re agreeable.
“We’re still working on the terms, and no decisions have been made,” he added. “We’re gathering information, and we hope that information will come in fast. We certainly want to discuss it, put it out there (publicly) and get feedback from our citizens because we want to make informed decisions.”
The plan to consolidate city government into one main location is not a new one. The idea was part of a “Renaissance” redevelopment plan several years ago that wasn’t implemented and also has been talked about since then by Aiken officials.
The offices of many key Aiken government officials currently are located in the Municipal Building at 214 Park Ave. S.W. and the finance building at 135 Laurens St. S.W.
Regions Bank closed its main Aiken branch, which is on the corner of Chesterfield Street South and Richland Avenue West, last year. The South Aiken Regions branch on Whiskey Road remained open.
The brick building has 24,364 square feet of space, according to Aiken County property records.
It sits on nearly an acre of land and has a large paved parking lot.
The address is 107 Chesterfield St. S.
“It really checks a lot of the boxes as far as what we are looking for, which is not only space for our city staff now but also space for future growth,” Osbon said. “It also checks a box for downtown parking. It’s a potential opportunity to solve some of the parking issues in downtown Aiken.”
Asked if that solution might include the construction of a parking garage on the property, Osbon said, “It’s something we could look at. In any conversations that have ever come up about a parking structure, this was a site that was time and time again mentioned in public hearings, even by people who are not necessarily in favor of a parking garage in our downtown.”
Osbon also likes the idea of repurposing the Regions Bank building and turning it into the City of Aiken’s government headquarters for another reason.
“It is a great opportunity to protect a historic building downtown,” he said.
Osbon said the structure’s designer was Willis Irving, a well-known 20th century Augusta architect who died in 1950.
In addition, Osbon believes having a government headquarters in an area that is a little bit away from the center of downtown would “spur private development” in the area and expand the footprint of downtown’s main business center.