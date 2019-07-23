A former Midland Valley High School student was charged Friday after threatening to "shoot up" another student's house in January following an argument.
Jaylen Carl Davis, 19, of Graniteville, was charged with student threats, according to jail records.
On Jan. 23, an Aiken County Sheriff's deputy met with the victim about a past burglary case at the victim's home, according to the incident report provided by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim said he confronted an unidentified student because he felt that he knew something about the burglary, police reported.
Deputies received a call later from the complainant saying that an altercation had occurred after school outside the guidance conference room.
The victim told police he went inside the guidance office to call his mom to let her know about the incident; during that time, Davis and an unidentified student reportedly came into the office, starting an argument with the victim, the report states.
The complainant, along with a school employee, made them leave, police said.
A school employee said when she locked the door after they left, she claimed to hear Davis say he would go to the victim's house and shoot him, the report said.
Investigators reported speaking with Davis, who said the victim was lying about him and the other student breaking into his house, which made him angry.
Davis claimed he was going to fight the victim but never made a threat to shoot him, deputies stated.
Following an investigation, Davis was arrested Friday and taken to the Aiken County detention center. Records show he has since been released after posting a $3,000 bond on Saturday.
Staff Sgt. Stephen Shunn with the Sheriff's Office said Davis did not return to school after the incident.
"The Sheriff's Office takes school threats seriously and investigates them to the fullest," Shunn said. "The safety of students and citizens are our greatest concern."
Aiken Public Schools District released the following statement regarding the student threat:
"Disciplinary consequences are a part of life and the maturation process. They serve as reminders to all of those behaviors that are accepted, and those that are found to be unacceptable in our society and local community. As a new school year draws closer, we ask parents to remind students that threatening a school, a fellow student, faculty member or staff member in any way – be it verbal, non-verbal or through social media – will not be tolerated. This behavior will result in the most serious of consequences, to include law enforcement charges and expulsion. The safety and security of our students, teachers and staff is our top priority, and we take all threats to ACPSD students and personnel very seriously. We encourage students to always stop and think before making a choice that will negatively affect their future, and to seek out counsel during times of stress. We appreciate the support of our parents, guardians and local law enforcement agencies and look forward to a safe and successful 2019-20 school year."
Editor's note: This story has been updated from its original form to clarify that at this time Davis is a former student of Midland Valley High school.