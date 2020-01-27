A former scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory has pleaded guilty to lying to authorities about his involvement with a Chinese recruitment program that has been described as a threat to U.S. national security.
Turab Lookman, a man in his late 60s, entered a plea agreement Jan. 24, court records show. He was arrested by the FBI in May 2019.
A federal grand jury indicted Lookman on three counts of making false statements about his connection with foreign governments and China's Thousand Talents Program – launched years ago to lure individuals engaged in research and development in the U.S. to transfer information and knowledge to China in exchange for money, among other incentives.
"Foreign researchers and scholars travel to the United States just to participate in the advancement of science and technology," reads a lengthy Senate subcommittee report on China's recruitment exploits. "Some countries, however, seek to exploit America's openness to advance their own national interests. The most aggressive of them has been China."
According to both the indictment and plea agreement, Lookman had applied for and been accepted into the Thousand Talents Program when, in 2018, a Los Alamos counterintelligence officer asked him if he had any ties to Chinese recruitment programs or jobs. Lookman at the time indicated no.
The former Los Alamos worker also lied on an employment questionnaire and to an investigator from the National Background Investigation Bureau/Office of Personnel Management, the May 2019 indictment alleged.
Lookman – who pleaded guilty to one count – could face up to five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. The government agreed to not recommend a sentence longer than 10 months in prison, the plea agreement shows. That doesn't bind the court, however.
A 2017 press release from the national lab, located in northern New Mexico near Sante Fe and Albuquerque, recognized Lookman for "outstanding science research and leadership." Lookman was named a laboratory fellow, a top honor.
"Lookman's work in this field has received enormous worldwide attention," the announcement reads. "He is co-author of two books and more than 250 publications."
The subcommittee report on China's recruitment programs said the U.S. Department of Energy, which stewards Los Alamos National Lab, "recently identified" Thousand Talents Program members who were "working on sensitive research at national labs" as well as those with security clearances. The report was published last year.
There are a total 17 national labs scattered across the country. The nearest to Aiken is at the Savannah River Site.