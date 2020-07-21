An executive formerly at Fort Gordon will serve time in federal prison for lying to investigators about his sharing of confidential information used in the competitive bid process.

Vaughn Moffett, 63, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 months in prison and was fined $15,000 after pleading guilty to making a false statement or representation to a department or agency of the U.S., according to the Justice Department. The Sharpsburg, Georgia, man will also be supervised for three years after his release.

Frank Robey, the director of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Commands Major Procurement Fraud Unit, said the sentencing is a "strong reminder that there is a price to pay for anyone who tries to defraud the government or lie to federal investigators."

"It will not be tolerated," Robey continued, "and we will work tirelessly with our legal and law enforcement partners to bring to justice anyone who violates the law."

A grand jury indicted Moffett in June 2018, court records show. A plea agreement was entered in October 2019.

As the deputy director of the Army Signal Network Enterprise Center at Fort Gordon, home to the branch's cyber center of excellence, Moffett leveraged his access to bid and proposal information to help a company — the Communications Research, Engineering and Consultants Group — secure a contract to upgrade communications infrastructure at Fort Gordon in 2014.

When investigators interrogated Moffett about it, he "falsely and fraudulently denied knowing how CREC was awarded the contract," the Justice Department said in a Tuesday announcement.

"Vaughn Moffett used insider information to steer business toward a specific, corrupt vendor," Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said. "Moffett and the other defendants disgraced their oaths to their country, and accordingly are being held accountable for their greed."

Moffett retired from the Army as a major in 1996.

The case was investigated by the Army Criminal Investigation Command, the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the Small Business Administration's Office of Inspector General, and the U.S. Attorney's Office.