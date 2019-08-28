A former association executive with the Aiken Board of Realtors has been arrested and is facing fraud charges.

Kristyne Shelton, 48, of Aiken was booked into the Aiken County detention center at 11 a.m. Wednesday and is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent between $2,000 and $10,000 and financial transaction card fraud valued more than $500 in a six-month period, according to jail records.

Shelton was issued a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and has two court dates set for Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. and Dec. 13 at 11 a.m.

Shelton could face up to five years in jail for the charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, and up to five years in jail and a fine of up to $5,000 for the charge of financial transaction card fraud.

The Aiken Board of Realtors' Board of Directors released a statement via email acknowledging their membership is aware of Shelton's arrest.

"We appreciate SLED and the Aiken County Solicitor Office’s efforts in this matter over the past 14 months and are looking forward to closing this chapter for all involved," the statement reads.

The statement claims the association's bylaws were recently reviewed by attorneys and that the board has been working "diligently" to tighten accounting checks and balances. It also claims Shelton was arrested after turning herself in to authorities on Wednesday.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is listed as the arresting agency.

Shelton has been at the center of an ongoing investigation headed by SLED for over a year.

The investigation was launched after allegations of financial misuse were made against Shelton in June 2018 and were submitted to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, who then turned the case over to SLED.

In August 2018, SLED spokesperson Thom Berry confirmed via email to the Aiken Standard that the investigation "involving a former employee" was taking place.

"Our work is underway," Berry said at the time.

Numerous documents obtained by the Aiken Standard since 2018 outlined some board members' concerns over Shelton's use of funds from the Aiken Board of Realtors, which collects fees from its members.

Among the purchases deemed a "misuse" in one email were "Animal Hospital bills, a Pink Cinderella Canopy Bed, Disney Vacation Points, ottomans, massages, jewelry..." among other items.

The emails allege these "inappropriate expenditures" cost thousands of dollars and had been going on for years.

Shelton resigned from the board in March 2018.

A letter from the Board of Directors to the Aiken Board of Realtors dated May 16, 2018, states an audit done on the finances of the organization "revealed inappropriate expenditures of more than $5,000" and a number of new measures would go into place following the findings.

Staff writer Matthew Enfinger contributed to this article.