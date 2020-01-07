A Barnwell County man has sued his former employer, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, alleging the lead Savannah River Site contractor treated him unfairly because of his race, maliciously ended his employment there and failed to address a hostile work environment engendered by his former coworkers.

Christopher Fail, a white man, worked as a maintenance mechanic and was hired by SRNS several years ago, according to court documents. Fail's court complaint was filed locally in September. The case has since been transferred to district court.

Fail was fired in March 2018 after being put on administrative leave, according to a Savannah River Nuclear Solutions court filing.

Fail's complaint describes at length alleged misconduct by both his former supervisors and associates: They made obscene gestures, drew on his personal items, trashed his work area, shined lasers at him during classes and meetings, derided him in song, commented on his race and "chastised" him for speaking up, it reads.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the Barnwell County man argues, did not remedy the situation and fired him for "making false accusations and lying." While SRNS largely denied the allegations in an October response – laying out a 19-point defense – the Fluor-led contractor acknowledged Fail's repeated complaints of bullying as well as his ultimate termination.

SRNS said it "thoroughly investigated" Fail's "claims several times and found no evidence to substantiate them." When Fail complained again, SRNS explained in a November court filing, an investigation found he "had made false and unfounded claims about his co-workers."

A disciplinary review panel decided Fail should be fired for the offense. SRNS President and CEO Stuart MacVean could testify, court documents show, about that decision.

Fail is seeking a jury trial as well as punitive damages and reimbursement of legal fees, among other things. Savannah River Nuclear Solutions has asked the court to dismiss the case entirely.