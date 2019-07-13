An Aiken woman who worked as a correctional officer in Edgefield County was recently convicted of multiple charges, according to an announcement from the office of 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard.
Janean Lateefah Dunbar was convicted of misconduct in office, furnishing contraband and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to the solicitor's office.
She was sentenced to six years in prison.
Dunbar was a correctional officer at Trenton Correctional Institution, about 30 minutes northwest of Aiken.
Dunbar on June 4 was caught with "multiple contraband packages" hidden underneath her uniform, according to the announcement. She possessed 385 grams of marijuana, 79 grams of methamphetamine, and tobacco products, the solicitor's office said.
During her trial, jurors heard testimony about Dunbar's relationship with an inmate.
"Text messages between Dunbar and an inmate confirmed the arrangement to bring contraband into the prison," the announcement reads.
The case was investigated by the S.C. Department of Corrections police services division.