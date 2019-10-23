More than 70 former U.S. Department of Energy and atomic workers and family members gathered Wednesday in downtown Aiken to acknowledge and celebrate the National Day of Remembrance.

The annual event was held at Newberry Hall by Nuclear Care Partners, a U.S. Department of Labor-approved medical provider.

The National Day of Remembrance is an honorary holiday recognizing the efforts, contributions and accomplishments of the nation's often hush-hush nuclear workforce.

"The nuclear weapons workers came to work day after day, putting in long hours in hazardous conditions, in order to help keep this country safe. Many workers toiled in secrecy, often unable to tell their friends and loved ones what they were doing," reads a celebratory Energy Department announcement from 2018.

"There was tremendous pressure to produce, and to keep pace in the arms race. The work of these men and women resulted in astounding innovation and technological progress, both for weapons programs as well as for domestic applications such as computing, nuclear medicine and many others."

The Wednesday celebration included a free lunch, a pinning ceremony and remarks from Walt Joseph, the executive director of the Savannah River Site Heritage Foundation and a site retiree.

During his speech, Joseph recounted the history of the Savannah River Site, cracking occasional jokes that the crowd loved.

"Unprecedented startup," Joseph said of the site's early years – the 1950s and 1960s.

"We helped win the Cold War," he later said. "That's a major accomplishment, and one that all of you should be proud of."

Amanda Rhoden, a community outreach manager with Nuclear Care Partners, said her team looks forward to hosting the remembrance ceremony every year.

"The National Day of Remembrance is our pinnacle event, which allows us to bring together former workers to honor them for their service and sacrifice to our country, and to remember those who have passed on due to illnesses suffered from workplace exposure so many years ago," she said.

Another National Day of Remembrance celebration is set for Oct. 30 in North Augusta.

Nuclear Care Partners works with former Energy Department workers who have been diagnosed with work-related illnesses and in relation to the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act, a federal benefits program.