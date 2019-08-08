A former candidate for Georgia's 10th congressional district pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Thursday in the 2018 death of an Aiken man.
Kellie Lynn Collins, 31, accepted a plea deal for voluntary manslaughter and received a sentence of 30 years in jail plus constant assessment.
Collins rejected the plea deal earlier in the day, but later accepted it after discussions with her lawyer. A grand larceny charge was dropped as part of the deal.
Collins was arrested Aug. 8, 2018 by the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office in Georgia on charges related to the death of her husband of one week, Curt Jason Cain. She was extradited to Aiken on Aug. 13, 2018.
Collins was previously running as a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House to represent the 10th Congressional District in Georgia in a 2018 election. Collins dropped out of the race before the election.
Cain also served as Collins’ campaign treasurer.
Autopsy results revealed Cain was shot in the back and died from his wounds. Cain's body was discovered on Aug. 7 at his home on Old Powderhouse Road by Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responding for a well-being check. He was believed to have been there for approximately three days.
Solicitor Strom Thurmond Jr. said some of the evidence of interest included small, bloody footprints throughout the room; a set of car keys in the washing machine; a holster in the kitchen sink; and what appeared to be blood in the bathroom sink.
Cain's wallet was also found open and his debit card missing, Thurmond said.
Thurmond said Cain’s car was missing from the apartment complex, and several witnesses had observed Collins driving Cain’s car days prior to the incident.
Before a warrant could be issued for Collins, her family had informed the McDuffie County police that she was turning herself in.
Collins made several statements to police that she had been attempting to shoot herself but accidentally shot Collins instead.
Prior to her arrest, Thurmond said there was an effort by Collins to evade capture. Security footage at a Walmart in Grovetown, Georgia, showed Collins dumping Cain’s vehicle for another.
Police found a motel key to the Roadway Inn in Thompson, Georgia, a smashed cellphone and Cain’s debit card.
Investigators then went to Roadway Inn and learned a room had been rented for Collins in someone else’s name, that the sink in that room was stained with red hair dye and the description by employees of the person who stayed there that night matched Collins.
Cain’s mother and father were in court Thursday and spoke at the hearing. Cain’s father, Norman Cain, read a letter to the judge expressing the family’s deep sorrow at the loss of their son.
“He was looking forward to his future,” Norman said. “He had a new marriage. He was looking for a new job. What an adventure he had. Now it's gone."
Collins' grandfather, who spoke on the stand, and her lawyer both expressed that her actions were related to her mental health issues.
Collins gave up any defenses relating to her mental health by accepting the plea deal.