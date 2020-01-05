A former coach at an Aiken County school is facing charges after a reported sexual assault Friday.
Benjamin Kesselring, 40, of Graniteville was arrested and charged Saturday with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, public disorderly conduct, and first degree assault and battery, according to jail records.
On Sunday afternoon, the Midland Valley High School website identified Kesselring as a volleyball coach for the last 14 years.
"Mr. Kesselring is no longer serving as the volleyball coach at Midland Valley High School," said Merry Glenne Piccolino, director of communications for the Aiken County Public School District, via an email Sunday evening. "His supplemental coaching role was suspended in September following a personnel matter unrelated to this weekend's arrest. He is currently on administrative leave from his role as a clerk in our school district pending the outcome of the charges and investigation."
On Friday, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to Tess Drive in Graniteville in reference to a sexual assault, according to an incident report.
A 12-year-old victim told deputies the suspect had touched the victim inappropriately and bit the victim. The victim said the incident occurred at a home on Tess Drive, according to the report.
The victim observed the suspect was intoxicated. Two other juveniles and the victim were at the home when the incident occurred, the victim stated in the report.
Responding deputies made contact with an adult victim who stated the suspect had left the incident location before deputies arrived, according to the report.
The adult victim reported she and the suspect had a verbal altercation due to the suspect being drunk. The adult victim reported the suspect did place his hand on the juvenile victim but did not believe that he did it to harm the victim. The adult victim told deputies the suspect was intoxicated and was able to locate the suspect by the suspect's phone.
Deputies found the suspect asleep in a car at North Augusta High School. Responding deputies reported smelling the distinct odor of alcohol coming from the breath of the suspect. The suspect waived his Miranda rights and stated he had consumed a bottle of liquor before falling asleep in the driver's seat of the vehicle, according to the report.
Kesselring was placed under arrest and taken to the Aiken County detention center.