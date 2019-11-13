An Aiken neighborhood held a luncheon Wednesday to honor its residents who have served in this country’s armed forces.
Joan Gallagher welcomed the special guests to the Community Center in Cedar Creek.
“We’re proud of our veterans, and we want them to know they are appreciated,” said Gallagher, who is the chairperson of Cedar Creek’s marketing committee. “There are close to 200 veterans currently residing here.”
The guest speaker was Linda Caldwell, who was a captain in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps.
A Vietnam veteran, she talked about her experiences at the 67th Evacuation Hospital in Qui Nhon.
“I lived through the Tet Offensive (in 1968) when we admitted patients by candlelight,” she said. “We were afraid to turn on the overhead lights because we would be a sitting duck for the enemy. Our hospital was literally right next to the airfield. It was great for getting patients in and out, but it also was a liability in terms of attack potential.”
Caldwell and her fellow nurses worked six days a week, and their shifts were 12 hours long.
On Caldwell’s ward, the injured soldiers who were patients typically stayed until they could be stabilized – usually four or five days – and then they were evacuated to Japan or the Philippines.
“Since we had the only neurosurgeon in the area, we also cared for North Vietnamese and Viet Cong prisoner patients with head and spinal injuries,” Caldwell said. “Despite being under 24-hour armed guard at the end of our long, open ward, they were very cheerful, compliant patients and very grateful for our medical and nursing care during their stay with us.”
Hospital personnel also helped children who suffered non-war-related injuries, including burns and amputations. Some had infections.
“That time remains one of the most important, treasured experiences of my life,” Caldwell said. “It has impacted how I view life, how truly precious it is. If I had to make the decision to go again today, I would do it in a heartbeat.”
Gallagher presented Caldwell with a bouquet of flowers after she spoke and announced that Cedar Creek would be making a donation to the Hometown Heroes program.
The Aiken County Veterans Council is spearheading the effort, which involves hanging banners with photos of veterans and active duty service members on them in Aiken and North Augusta around Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
The banners were put up for the first time before Veterans Day this year, and plans call for the program to be expanded to other parts of Aiken County.
Caldwell is the chair of the committee that is in charge of Hometown Heroes.
Before Caldwell spoke Wednesday, S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, presented a copy of a resolution passed by the S.C. House of Representatives to Gallagher and Cedar Creek.
The resolution recognizes Cedar Creek for receiving a 2019 Aiken’s Choice award in the best community to live in category.
The Aiken Standard sponsors the Aiken’s Choice awards. The newspaper’s readers select the winners.