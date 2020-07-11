A former Aiken health care administrator is settling into a new job in Nevada.
Matt Merrifield is the chief operating officer at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.
He started work there July 6.
Merrifield formerly was the chief operating officer for Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
“Universal Health Services owns the hospital in Aiken and has a big system in Las Vegas,” said Merrifield in a recent telephone interview. “It was a promotion within the company. They saw a need that I could fill out here, and so I took them up on the offer.”
Merrifield had been at Aiken Regional since July 2016.
He was in charge of day-to-day administrative matters at the hospital from April 2018, when then CEO Vance Reynolds resigned, until a new CEO, Jim O’Loughlin, was hired early in 2019.
“My family loves Aiken,” Merrifield said. “We are going to miss Aiken. Both of my girls were born there. It’s become our home. We kept our house. We would love to be able to come back someday.”
Merrifield was a member of the Rotary Club of Aiken.