A former Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputy received a 30 year sentence after pleading guilty Wednesday to crimes related to a long pattern of sexual abuse against three juvenile victims.
Robert Lewis Beard, 40, pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Beard is already serving a sentence in Georgia for charges related to the case.
In a court hearing held via Zoom video conferencing, the prosecution laid out details of the suspect's abuse that spanned multiple jurisdictions between December 2003 and February 2016.
Investigation into the case stemmed from a report from Merriwether Middle School in North Augusta.
On March 23, 2016, law enforcement gave a presentation to seventh graders at the school about body safety.
During the presentation a student approached the speaker, who was an employee with the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office, and disclosed being sexually abused by Beard from approximately third grade until January 2016.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division opened an investigation into Beard who was a corporal at the Aiken County detention center at the time.
"She (the victim) described the defendant as a close friend of the family and referred to him as an uncle," Second Circuit Prosecutor Ashley Hammack said. "She stated he use to live in a camper in her backyard in Edgefield County."
The victim told investigators about several instances of sexual abuse she experienced by Beard in locations in Aiken and Edgefield Counties.
Two other juveniles also were identified as victims of sexual abuse by Beard.
One of the victims told deputies the suspect had began sexually abusing her after he started dating the victim's mother.
The victim further disclosed sexual abuse that occurred in Georgia, leading to a separate investigation by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
On July 7, 2017, Beard pleaded guilty in Georgia to aggravated child molestation and incest.
Phillip Turner, a senior special agent with SLED, said Beard's abuse happened in Saluda and Spartanburg counties, as well.
"These were particularly heinous crimes that were carried out over a number of years of three very young victims that trusted this man," Turner said. "This happened in Edgefield County, Aiken County, Saluda County, Spartanburg County, not to mention the state of Georgia where he took these children and violated them and their trust."
As part of Wednesday’s plea, the state dismissed five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor for offenses committed against all three victims in Aiken County.
The state also dismissed one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor for offenses committed against all three victims in Edgefield County.
Two unserved warrants for the defendant involving related offenses in Saluda and Spartanburg counties will be recalled as part of this plea.
In the absence of plea negotiations, Beard could have faced 25 years to life. However, the state agreed to a cap of 30 years for the suspect's plea in an effort to spare the victims of trauma that could be brought on by testifying in front of the suspect.
Potential charges of a similar nature will not be brought in the future if revealed.
In statements made to the court, Beard asked for forgiveness from his victims and their families.
"If not for my sake, but for their own," Beard said.
He asked for the court to have mercy on his sentencing so he could spend time with his "aging loved ones."
“I understand that my job was to protect those girls and I know that I failed miserably because at some point along the way I had convinced myself that what I did was acceptable, knowing that it was wrong even more than the legal level," Beard said. "For that reason, I will suffer the punishment for the rest of my life whether incarcerated or on the street and rightly so for the crimes I’ve committed."
Presiding Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope issued the maximum sentence of 20 years for Beard's charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
He also received a maximum sentence of 30 years for the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.
Both will be concurrent and will be served after Beard is released from Georgia in 2040.