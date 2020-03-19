A former Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputy was charged this week with multiple sex crimes against children.
Robert Lewis Beard, 40, is currently serving a sentence in Georgia on charges related to this case.
In addition to the charges of aggravated child molestation and incest from authorities in Georgia, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged Beard with numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first, second and third degree along with several counts of lewd act upon a child under 16.
SLED investigated the case at the request of the sheriff's offices in Aiken and Edgefield counties.
Arrest warrants provided by SLED report the suspect engaged in several criminal sexual conduct acts between December 2003 and February 2016.
The case will be prosecuted by the Second and Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Offices.