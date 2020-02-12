A former Aiken County Public Schools employee was terminated after being charged in a juvenile sexual assault case on Jan. 4.
A letter dated Jan. 5 from Liz McClearen, ACPSD recruitment and staffing coordinator, states the termination of Benjamin Kesselring, 40, was a result of his arrest.
"This action is being taken due to your arrest on Saturday, January 4, 2020, for multiple charges which, according to the police report, included criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree, disorderly conduct and assault and battery," the letter reads. "In addition, you were arrested while intoxicated and trespassing on school district property."
Prior to his termination, Kesselring served as a clerk in the school's district, Merry Glenne Piccolino, director of communications for the Aiken County Public School District, via an email Jan. 5.
Prior to that role, Kesselring served as a volleyball coach at Midland Valley High School but was suspended in September following a personnel matter unrelated to his arrest.
On Jan.3, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to Tess Drive in Graniteville in reference to a sexual assault, according to an incident report.
A 12-year-old victim told deputies the suspect had touched the victim inappropriately and bit the victim. The victim said the incident occurred at a home on Tess Drive, according to the report.
The victim observed the suspect was intoxicated. Two other juveniles and the victim were at the home when the incident occurred, the victim stated in the report.
Responding deputies made contact with an adult victim who stated the suspect had left the incident location before deputies arrived, according to the report.
The adult victim reported she and the suspect had a verbal altercation due to the suspect being drunk. The adult victim reported the suspect did place his hand on the juvenile victim but did not believe that he did it to harm the victim. The adult victim told deputies the suspect was intoxicated and was able to locate the suspect by the suspect's phone.
Deputies found the suspect asleep in a car at North Augusta High School.
Responding deputies reported smelling the distinct odor of alcohol coming from the breath of the suspect.
The suspect waived his Miranda rights and stated he had consumed a bottle of liquor before falling asleep in the driver's seat of the vehicle, according to the report.
Kesselring was placed under arrest and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was release after posting bond.
"School Board Policy GBEB states in part: The board reaffirms one of the oldest beliefs in education: one of the best methods of instruction is that of setting a good example, The board expects the staff of the district to strive to set the kind of example for students that will serve them well in their own conduct and behavior and subsequently contribute to an appropriate school atmosphere. To that end, in dress, conduct and interpersonal relationships, all staff should recognize that they are being continuously observed by students and their actions and demeanor will be reflected in the conduct of students," the letter reads.
"The events of the past weekend are in clear violation of this and several other polices," the letter reads.