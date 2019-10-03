The South Carolina Forestry Commission is warning the public to be vigilant about outdoor burning of any kind throughout the fall season, especially this weekend.
According to a news release , predictive forecasts for the coming months are similar to those South Carolina experienced in the run-up to the 2016 wildfire season, which was the most damaging in terms of acreage and number of fires since 2011.
There has also been an uptick in wildfires this month, according to the release. The forestry commission recorded 181 wildfires in September, more than double the 10-year average of 89.
"We really want to make as stern a warning as we can about fire safety and prevention," said Darryl Jones, fire chief for the commission. "We're not at the point where we should call for a Red Flag Fire Alert, much less a burning ban, but those circumstances could change at anytime over the next week."
Jones said if winds intensify and/or relative humidity drops, ignitions could increase dramatically.
Capt. Brian Brazier with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said although burning is banned within the city limits of Aiken, caution should still be taken during the coming months.
Areas outside the city are allowed to have controlled burns, and wildfires could be started by a wide variety of circumstances, Brazier said.
Fires could be started by someone throwing out a lit cigarette while driving, a downed power line or a controlled fire that got out of control.
"We've had vehicles drive down the road dragging a chain and it ignited multiple brush fires along the side of the road," Brazier said.
This past year Aiken public safety has had 60 brush or grass fire calls. Eleven of those calls were reported in the last month.
"With the arrival of autumn and leaves from deciduous tree beginning to fall, we know that more people will be outside cleaning up their yards and land by burning vegetative yard debris, conducting prescribed burns for forestry and agriculture and building campfires when they are outdoors" Jones said. "When everything is dry, any size fire can escape easily, so out of an abundance of caution we are emphasizing to the public that outdoor burning is very dangerous right now."
Brazier urges those considering to burn to never leave a fire unattended, to make sure a fire is completely out before leaving it and to always call the forestry commission for a burning permit.
The forestry commission also encourages those working on or with rail lines or other heavy equipment near woodlands to be especially cautious about preventing sparks and other ignitions.
"Any spark, even from a discarded cigarette, in such conditions could trigger a wildfire," the release reads.