RIDGE SPRING — Fresh produce from around the South and packaged food from around the country were among truckloads of donated items on the move at the Ridge Spring Farmers' Market Wednesday morning, with the help of a crew from Area Churches Together Serving.
The hour-long food giveaway, with 240 bags of donated food being distributed, was a family affair for several people, including three generations represented among the volunteers. Jack Schwarz, of Monetta, was part of the corps, as were his daughter, Nancy Lowry, and her son, Miller Lowry, 11. The Lowrys are in the midst of a long-term visit from Charlotte, in an effort to put a safer distance between themselves and the coronavirus pandemic, and got on board with the food distribution effort.
"We had food from Titan Farms, which was a fabulous addition," said volunteer Jerrold Watson, from Monetta, describing himself as "part of the muscle," helping haul boxes from place to place.
"We have collections that everybody's made from Aiken, and … we just put them together and offer quite a wide variety of food, and then the fruits and vegetables from Titan, and juice, and it's a very good, nice contribution here to the community, and we look forward to continuing it."
Volunteer Helayne Butler, from Saluda, summarized the morning's offerings. "We basically had a lot of vegetables. We had meats like pork, chicken and fish. We had a lot of canned goods. We had a lot of packaged goods – cereals and macaroni and cheese, green peas, green beans. We had a lot of stuff," she said.
"We had an overwhelming response. It was a lot of people in want and need, particularly in these trying times, and so … all of us churches got together, so we can make a difference," she added.
Clothing was also a part of the package, with an assortment of items being offered free.
"It went really well," said Trinity LaBrew, 15, who just completed her freshman year at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School. "I actually really enjoyed myself. I didn't know what I was doing at first, but it was really fun. It was fun, but it was hot."
She said she found herself engaged in "a little bit of everything," including helping recipients fill out applications, checking bags for the various contents and helping haul groceries to cars.
Helping mostly behind the scenes was Ross Williams, Titan Farms' director of packing operations. He pointed out that much of the fresh donations came by way of a campaign through the U.S. Department of Agriculture: the Farmers to Family Food Box Program.
"It's new for us, and it's really new for everyone," he said. "From our standpoint, this is strictly COVID-related."
Williams said Titan's contract, in place through the end of August, is to provide 20-pound boxes of purely domestically grown produce for food banks to distribute – 38,000 such boxes in all. Pat Asbill, Ridge Spring's mayor, connected Titan with ACTS and the result was a major bonus for Wednesday's event.
The partnership helps alleviate some of the coronavirus-related glut in agricultural commodities and also provides a boost for food banks by helping them with distribution and sorting of produce, he said.
The outreach also "helps to get food to those who need it most," Williams said, giving a thumbs-up review to ACTS' monthly giveaway. "Our goal is to provide the highest-value produce items that we can – the best quality and highest nutrition – because we grow produce and we're passionate about getting produce into the hands of those who need it most and ensuring that the produce is fresh and high-quality and healthy and nutritious and is going to be satisfactory to anyone who receives it."
Tentative plans are in place for a similar food giveaway to be held in August in Ridge Spring. Another ACTS event is set for Saturday in Graniteville at Gregg Park (1001 A Ave.), from 8 to 9:30 a.m., with free food to be distributed for people of age 60 and older. Recipients must live in ACTS' Graniteville-Vaucluse service area and have a maximum monthly household income of $1,561 for one person or $2,114 for two people.
ACTS, according to a website summary of 2018 activities, provided services to more than 10,430 individuals in that particular year, including medical financial assistance to 869 clients and 7,278 sets of clothing for qualified clients. Thrift shops and food-pantry services are major parts of the operation, which now encompasses 49 congregations spread among much of Aiken County. For more information, call 803-649-3800.